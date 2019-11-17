|
|
Norman 'Jake' Kenneth Jacobson, 87, of Loveland, CO passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Brookdale Mariana Butte Care Facility, Loveland Co.
Norman 'Jake' Kenneth Jacobson was born on October 31, 1932, the son of Carl and Dora (Stigen) Jacobson on a farm in rural Houston County, Minnesota. He was known to many as "Jake".
Jake entered the U.S. Army in 1954 as an Equipment and Machine Repairman. He continued his service through 1962 in the Reserves. Jake married Lucille (Berge) Jacobson on June 1, 1956, at the Big Canoe Lutheran Church. They had no children, but loved their Poodles over the years; Tony, Tonia, Tonie, Tammy and then there was the Maltipoo, named Ellie!
They lived in Decorah, IA, where Jake worked as a Plumber for Vick's Plumbing & Heating. They moved to Coralville, IA, where they ran the Blue Top Motel. They also lived in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, IA for a short period of time before they decided to make the move to Colorado. Jake had been stationed in Colorado while in the Army and told Lou how much he loved the weather out there and how they would one day live there. They made the move to Boulder, CO and never looked back! Jake worked for Kodak for a couple years and decided to start his own Plumbing business and called it Double J Plumbing. He told many stories about his encounters during his plumbing career; one being the bunch of rattle snakes he faced head on in a crawl space. At the age of 70 he decided to retire and sold his business.
Jake enjoyed, hunting, fishing and was always quick with a joke. Everyone he ever met has heard his Halloween joke, whether they wanted too or not. He loved playing cards, a little gambling, golfing with his niece and nephews and traveling. He was a history buff and loved war movies.
Jake had a passion for music! Once he retired he was able to put all his effort into playing his guitar and singing Country music. He often enlisted many of his nieces and nephews to join him. A fun time was had by all.
Jake was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Loveland, CO., and played guitar with the church band. He was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellow, ( IOOF), the Elks Lodge, where he and Lou went for a steak dinner and a Southern Comfort every Monday night. He was also a longtime member of Kiwanis International, where he was an ambitious fund raiser. It was all about the kids for him! He was the top fundraiser many times over and very proud of that!
Jake is survived by his wife, Lucille (Berge) Jacobson, Loveland, Co,. Three sisters-in law: Jeneane (Lesley) Jacobson, Ardis ( Milton) Jacobson and Bernice (Berge) Arneson, a brother-in-law, Paul (Bernice) Arneson, as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dora (Stigen) Jacobson, four brothers: a twin brother, baby boy Jacobson, who died at birth, Clifford, Lesley and Milton Jacobson. Three sisters: Verna (Leland ) Weymiller, Lillian (Mervin) Ellingson and Marie (Blomquist) Gullikson. Three sisters-in-law: Marjolaine (Clifford) Jacobson, Irene (Berge) Gulrud and Shirley (Berge) Forde. Six brothers-in-law; Omar (Shirley) Forde and Gene (Irene) Gulrud, Bob (Marie) Blomquist, Gordon (Marie) Gullickson and Leland (Verna) Weymiller and Mervin (Lillian) Ellingson
Services was held at Big Canoe Church, in Decorah, Iowa on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm, with Military Rites, Interment at Big Canoe Cemetery.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019