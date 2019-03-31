|
|
Oliver "Lee" Bashor, age 94, passed away peacefully on March 21st, 2019 with family by his side. He was born on December 29th, 1924 in Longmont, CO. Lee was well known for his service in WWII as a B-17 pilot and for his selfless service to the northern Colorado community. Lee grew up in and around Loveland where he met, and later married, his high school sweetheart Elvera "Vera" May (Horst) Bashor. To most, Lee will be best remembered as father and family man. Lee wrung out his days loving his wife, Vera. Just before her passing in 2017, they celebrated 73 years of marriage. Together they poured their time and energy into raising their two sons and creating opportunities for entrepreneurship for countless youth in the community. Lee & Vera were scout leaders, business owners, mentors, and philanthropists. They were ever present in the lives of their 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Lee and Vera were always thinking of others. Lee always had a smile on his face. He loved playing and watching football. He loved pickle juice on his salads. Lee loved pushing his grandkids on the tree swing in front of their home. He loved to stay busy with countless projects with Vera and for others. He loved traveling with his wife and grandkids. He loved anything to do with airplanes and, as such, Lee was a familiar face at the Loveland Warbirds tour each and every summer. He was an eager and patient listener, taking great care to get to know the people he was with. He loved his wife and boys, and he took great delight in watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play. Lee always had a big squeeze, hug, or a playful cuff on the chin waiting to greet you. He liked to joke, always finding some fun or something funny in every situation. He could find a positive perspective in any circumstance. Lee was a compassionate and gentle giant of a man. At the end of warm summer days, you could always count on finding Lee cozied up in a porch swing with his wife Vera. Lee was preceded in passing by his devoted wife, "Vera". He is survived by his son, Danny Bashor and his wife Ruth; son, Robin Bashor and his wife Melissa; grandchildren, Heidi (Bashor) Webb, Justin Bashor, Joshua Bashor, Jessica (Bashor) Norton, Tori Adler, and Laura Adler; and great-grandchildren, Madeline, Aurora, Mercedes, Baylor, Kylee, Davin, Connor, and Clover. Special thanks to the care teams with Halcyon Hospice and ComForCare for the loving care and kindness provided to Lee over the last several months. Family and friends are welcome to attend his memorial service to be held on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 2 in the afternoon at Kibbey-Fishburn, 1102 N. Lincoln Avenue, in Loveland, CO. Graveside service to follow. Reception for close family and friends following. In Lee's honor and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Remember and Honor, PO Box 1031, Loveland, CO 80538
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019