Pamela G. Holden Jonas was born the youngest of 3 children to Guy and Arlene Holden on July 25, 1952 in Grafton, ND and grew up in Havre, MT. Pam loved her time attending Montana State University in Bozeman where she spent her free time with her sorority sisters and skiing. After earning her Bachelor's degree in Speech Pathology, Pam moved to Great Falls to work at the Montana School for the Deaf & Blind as a sign language interpreter. Here, she met her first husband Dennis Doyon. They moved to Sonoma County in California for a few years, and then to Longmont and Loveland, Colorado where they raised their 3 children. Pam enjoyed working at Monroe Elementary School as a sign language interpreter. She loved being a mom and attending her kids' athletic events, as well as hiking around Estes Park. Pam and Dennis divorced in 1998 and Pam moved to Lakewood, CO in 2002. She met Lance Jonas through West Bowles Community Church and the two married in 2004. Pam loved traveling and going on roadtrips, gardening, visiting their condo in Estes, volunteering at her church's food bank, and spending time with Lance, their dog Max, and family. Pam passed away at her home in Denver, CO on November 17 at the age of 68. She is survived by her husband Lance Jonas and his family (including stepsons Matt, Eric, and Brad), son Shane (Katie) Doyon, daughter Christy (Mike) Doyon, son Curtis (Ashley) Doyon, grandchildren Blake, Cole, Gavin, Dillon, and Alyssa, her brother Lon (Barb) Holden, and many friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Lives! or Sense of Security.

