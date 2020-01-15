Home

Pamela Jean Fitzke


1956 - 2020
Pamela Jean Fitzke Obituary
Pamela Jean Fitzke, 63, of Loveland, Colorado passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 after her courageous 29 month battle with cancer. Pam was born March 25, 1956 in Maryville, MO to Robert and Rita (Barmann) Vulgamott. She graduated from Central High School, class of 1974 and attended Northwestern Missouri State University and the University of Northern Colorado at Greeley. On October 9, 1982, Pam married Brad Fitzke. Pam worked at Eastman Kodak Co. and Kodak Alaris in Windsor, CO and retired after 40 years of dedicated service. Pam was known as the "baby blanket lady." She would crochet countless hours creating wonderful blankets for newborns. Pam was so crafty and talented, she could make about any outfit imaginable, if you gave her the challenge. It always turned out better than store bought. Between Pam and her husband, there was no need to ever eat out. Pam was a master at baking, especially pies, which no one could pass up. She always put her family first and her grandkids were what kept her going. The faithful servant she was, she always shared the grace of God and did her best to be a blessing to others. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cinda Schiel; nephew, Andrew Schiel; and father-in-law, Doyle Fitzke. She is survived by her amazing husband of 37 years, Brad; daughter, Melissa (Brett) Welding and their daughter Addison; son, Nick (Nicole) Fitzke and their children Madison, Ryan, and Mackenzie; brother, Curtis (Pam) Vulgamott; mother-in-law, Harriet Fitzke; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Foundations Church in Loveland. Pastor Dan Schmidt will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at church. Private family burial will be at the Foothills Gardens of Memory near Longmont, CO. Memorials may be directed to the family or St. Mark's Lutheran Church Prayer Garden at Valley, NE.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
