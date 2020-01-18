|
Pam was born in Craig, Colorado on January 21st, 1960. She graduated from Buena High School in Ventura, California in 1978. She pursued a cosmetology career for many years. Pamela was married to Randy Andersen August 7th, 1991. They were married for 28 years. She enjoyed many hobbies such as camping, crafting, shopping, concerts, antiquing, traveling, and stargazing. She was an avid Denver Broncos fan for many years. She had a zest for life, loved to meet new people. Pam is survived by husband, Randy; daughters, Shannon and Aubrey; son Trent of Loveland, CO; sister, Rae Ann Dasnoit to Ventura, California; and several nieces and nephews. Pamela Sue Andersen is preceded in death by both parents William and Laura, and brothers Jim and W.G. Curry. She will be missed dearly by all. The memorial service will be held at Crossroads Church in Loveland on the 22nd of January at 1pm.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 18, 2020