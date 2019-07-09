Home

Farrell-Ryan Funeral Homes
777 Long Pond Road
Rochester, NY 14612
(585) 225-0248
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farrell-Ryan Funeral Homes
777 Long Pond Road
Rochester, NY 14612
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Patricia "Pat" Eckrich Obituary
New York - Pat passed away July 4, 2019 after complications of a stroke. She is predeceased by her daughter, Julie Lynn. Survived by husband of 60 years, Thomas; daughter, Kathleen (Paul) Sawicki and son, Michael (Julie O.) Eckrich; grandchildren, Aaron and Lindsey Sawicki, Magen (Cory) Ladd, Emily Eckrich; step-grandchildren, Jason (Michelle), Justin and Adrienne; great-grandchildren, Aliyah, London, Violet and Zander; brother, Jim (Jill) Baxter; and several nieces and nephews. Pat was born in Rochester and spent 38 years in Loveland, CO. She returned to Rochester to be near family. Pat was passionate about garage sales, visiting Central City and Las Vegas, Colorado Rocky Mountains and baseball, her summer home in Cape Vincent where she enjoyed fishing, her winter home in Lake Havasu, AZ and most of all her family. Friends may call Wednesday, July 10th, 6-8 at Farrell-Ryan Funeral Home, 777 Long Pond Road. Memorial Service, Thursday, July 11th, 10AM at St. John the Evangelist Church. Inurnment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Roch. 14620.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 9, 2019
