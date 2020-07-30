Patty Volker was born to Fay and Agnes Neal in Thor, Iowa. She moved from West Bend, Iowa to Loveland, Colorado in 1944 graduating from Loveland High School in 1950. On scholarship Patty attended Colorado Women's College in Denver, CO to study textiles, leading to her fantastic skills in weaving. She married Gene Hanson her high school sweetheart in 1954 while he was in the Air Force in Texas. They spent time in Rabat Morocco. While in Rabat, they enjoyed going to the markets and experienced local cuisine. Together they attended the University of Wyoming to earn degrees in pharmacy. Donay was born during their senior year and Joel was born in 1961. Returning to Loveland, Patty worked at Westlake and W&T Pharmacy until they purchased West Park Pharmacy in 1979 in Estes Park, CO and operated the pharmacy until 1989. Gene and Patty divorced in 1985. After 1989 she worked at Safeway and a small pharmacy on Elkhorn Dr. in Estes Park, CO. Patty married Robert Volker in 1990. They enjoyed their beautiful Estes home and traveled as much as possible. Patty enjoyed researching her ancestry throughout her life. Patty loved weaving and was an award winning weaver. She was instrumental in setting up the Weavers Attic in The Old Church, downtown Estes and spent many hours being on hand to educate people all about the large loom there. She was very good at organizing shows for the Weavers and many others. Patty was very active in many community organizations. She was a cancer survivor from the 70's and organized group support meetings. She also set up runs for children and adults with donations for cancer research and support. True to her character she walked 50 miles from Ft. Collins, CO to Boulder, CO in 3 days in 2000 for the Walk for Life with donations going to cancer research. Patty went to visit her son Joel Hanson and family in Aiken, South Carolina in October 2019 for a two week stay, but after a fall she ended up staying. Due to health complications, she missed being able to come back to her beautiful Colorado home. She is preceded by: parents Fay Mel Neal and Agnes Anderson Neal, daughter Donay Hanson, husband Robert Volker, and Brother Jim Neal. She is survived by: son Joel (Tammy) Hanson, step children Julia Miotkee and Michael and Steve Volker, Brother Mel (Delores) Neal, Sister Ellen (Virgil) Leenerts, grandson Kyle Hanson, granddaughter Sophia Volker. She had six nieces and one nephew. No services at this time due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

