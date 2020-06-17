Patty Jo Stump, 89, passed away June 11, 2020 at Lemay Health and Rehab Facility in Ft Collins, CO. She was preceded in death by husband, Clayton Stump and brother, James G. Claypool who was killed in action in World War II. Survivors include stepson, Clayton Stump, Jr. and wife Connie; granddaughters Jamaica, Abbey, and Kayla; great granddaughters Elizabeth, Bailey, Madison and Rohwan all of Eagle, CO. She is also survived by sister Shirley Sanders and niece Sue Pray both of Kansas City; nephew Stephen Koenig (Merrie) of Bartlesville, OK; great niece Amanda and great nephews Matthew and Daniel. P.J. was born near Grover, Colorado on March 29, 1931 to Marcus and Sarah Claypool. She attended school in Grover and Hereford, going on to attend the University of Northern Colorado majoring in art and business. She was a legal secretary and an accomplished artist. She married Albert Freeland in Greeley, CO. They were later divorced. She married Clayton Stump in 1970. They owned Rampart Studios in Loveland. She taught art and gave painting lessons from her home studio. P.J. was an avid golfer winning her share of trophies and ribbons. She was a charter member of Weld County Art League, a member of Thompson Valley Art League, Laguna Madre Humane Society and the Harlingen Literacy Center. She was a great lover of all animals, especially cats. At P.J.'s request there will be no services.

