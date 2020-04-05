Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rest Haven Home
1424 Union Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
(616) 363-6819
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Renshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul O. Renshaw Jr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul O. Renshaw Jr. Obituary
Paul Renshaw, Loveland, Colorado, passed away March 29, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Flushing, MI. Paul is survived by wife Marilyn, married 67 years, daughters Karen Renshaw, Jayne Renshaw, and Kay Lauridsen (Mark) and their two daughters Amy and Katie. He was great granddad to Chet and Madelynn. Survived by his sister, Carol Bugby; preceded in death by sister, Jeannine Schlichter. Memorial details will be forthcoming. Please visit: https:// www.dignitymemorial. com/obituaries/ft-collins-co/paul-renshaw-9102904
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -