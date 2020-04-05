|
Paul Renshaw, Loveland, Colorado, passed away March 29, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Flushing, MI. Paul is survived by wife Marilyn, married 67 years, daughters Karen Renshaw, Jayne Renshaw, and Kay Lauridsen (Mark) and their two daughters Amy and Katie. He was great granddad to Chet and Madelynn. Survived by his sister, Carol Bugby; preceded in death by sister, Jeannine Schlichter. Memorial details will be forthcoming. Please visit: https:// www.dignitymemorial. com/obituaries/ft-collins-co/paul-renshaw-9102904
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020