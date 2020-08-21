Paul Sperry of Loveland, passed away. He was a Colorado native from Arvada and later moved to Fort Collins and then Loveland. He attended Colorado State University and later began his career in Ft. Collins. He was a sincere and kind hearted person. He loved animals and working with computers. He enjoyed camping and fishing too. He loved cheering on the Denver Broncos. But most of all, he loved his 2 boys very much, Ryan and Michael. He is survived by his parents, Selma and Walter; sisters, Theresa, Elizabeth and Paige; and brothers, Matthew and Walter. He will be truly missed by all who loved him. Catholic burial at Mt. Olivet pending.

