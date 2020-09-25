Heaven welcomed Peggy Rothmeyer on September 16, 2020. Peggy was born on October 16, 1939 in Stanton, Iowa to parents William Everett and Clara Grace (Greeson) Barr. She grew up on a farm in southwestern Iowa and was active in many clubs at Villisca High School. Shortly after her graduation, she married Raymond Ankeny, her High School sweetheart. They lived in and around the Southwest corner of Iowa settling in Shenandoah. They were blessed with 2 children of this union: Lynette Carol Ankeny and Joseph Patrick Ankeny. In 1976, the family moved to Loveland, Colorado. They had planned to make the move earlier in 1976 but, ended up making the move shortly after the Big Thompson flood of '76. Peggy went to work in Loveland at a local café and managing several 7-11 Stores. She was soon recruited by Hewlett Packard and later, Agilent Corporation where she worked for over 30 years as a manager, buyer, and process lead. In March of 1985, she lost her beloved husband, Raymond to a sudden illness. She lost her precious son, Joseph Patrick 5 years later in 1990. On November 6, 1987 Peggy married William (Bill) Rothmeyer. Her family grew by 2 stepchildren, Deanna (Robin) Peckham and Rick (Shelly) Rothmeyer. She also gained 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren over the years. Peggy will be remembered by her smile, her loving ways and her love of family and kitties. She never met a stranger and was kind to everyone in her life, often striking up conversations with people that just caught her eye. Known to have a stubborn streak, she struggled and fought hard against the cancer that eventually ended her life. She remained in her home until her last 2 days on this earth. A true kitty lover, she was always concerned about her kitties, Lizzie, and Izzy, and wanted to be home with them as long as she could. Peggy was the youngest of 8 children and is survived by her husband, Bill, sisters Mary (Barr) Damman and Ruth (Barr) Hewitt, her daughter Lyn Ankeny and husband Jay (Hammond), her step-son Rick, his wife Shelly and their kids Emily and Jesse (Amy), her step-daughter Deanna and her husband Robin and their child Jaren and her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her many friends including her dearest friend Shirley Koch and her 3 children Kim, Kayla, and Kelly. She was preceeded in death by husband, Raymond Ankeny, her son, Joseph Patrick, her brothers, William (Bud), Richard, Bob, Jack, and her sister Gedna. Her friends and family can join us for her services that will be held on Wednesday, September 30th at 1:00pm at Foundations Church in Loveland, Colorado 1380 N. Denver Avenue.

