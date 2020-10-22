Peter passed away in Loveland on October 16th from Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Julie, his three children and spouses, Jim and Dana Skeffington, Anne Marie and Scott Disney and future granddaughter, and Hillary Skeffington; two sisters, Margaret Kane and Collette Hold and many nieces and nephews. Peter was born in Dungannon, County Tyrone, Ireland in 1945. He grew up in New York, joined the United States Marine Corps in 1963, and then moved to Minnesota where he met his wife Julie and began his 30-year long career with 3M. Peter was a natural athlete - stick ball, football, tennis, marathons - he loved being active. While his children were members of the Crimson Regiment Marching Band at LHS from 2001 through 2010, he was an active parent Band Booster and made many good friends through all the competitions. Family and friends may visit www.KibbeyFishburn.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Parkinson's of the Rockies in his name. A funding (donation) page has been established in his honor. https://www.just giving.com/fundraising/ peter-skeffington

