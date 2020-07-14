Peter Kenneth Nelson, Sr., 76, of Loveland, Colorado passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The son of Harold E. Nelson and Jean K. Brabandt (Graham), he was born on December 26, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky and resided in Colorado over the past 40 years. He served for the US Air Force from 1962 to 1966 where he started his passion in mechanics. Notable jobs in his career included working for Chicago Northwestern Railroad, a home building business with his brother, and working for the Federal Aviation Administration until retirement. Hobbies included watching NASCAR racing where he once worked as part of a pit crew, launching rockets, working in his garage, playing with fireworks, gambling, cooking spicy foods, and growing amazing tomato and pepper plants. He spoiled his grandchildren by sneaking cash in their toys. He enjoyed telling stories and spending time with his family and friends, along with his son's friends which he became close with. He spent the past few years with his best friend and beloved canine, "Tux", who became the center of his affections and kept him busy, as Tux loves to visit relatives and go for car rides. He is survived by his son, Peter Nelson Jr., (Denver, CO) and his daughter, Sondra Bonham (Parker, CO), and mother of his children, Cheryl Nelson (Firestone, CO), one sister, Ginny Nelson (Florida), and three brothers, John Nelson and wife Shirley Nelson (Loveland, CO), Jim Brabandt (Texas), Bill Brabandt (Illinois), two grandchildren, Fiona Nelson (Churubusco, IN), and Colton Bonham (Parker, CO), and a host of extended family and friends that were important to him. He is preceded in death by both of his parents. Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Viegut Funeral Home with inurnment immediately following at the Loveland Burial Park. Pete was a kind, strong man who was always willing to help others. We will miss him dearly.

