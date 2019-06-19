|
Philip A. McKee passed away Sunday June 9th at home surrounded by family. He was 75, born February 20, 1944 in Hackensack, NJ. He is surpassed by his parents, Philip L. and Betty Jo McKee; his brother, Larry; and his son, Stephen. He is survived by his son, Jeff; daughter, Lanette; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman, loved telling fish stories and sharing memories from his youth. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 19, 2019