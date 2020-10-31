Annie was born January 4, 1940 in Cleveland, Oklahoma to Jay and Mamie Hart. She attended public schools in Seminole, Cushing, and Stroud, Oklahoma. Annie moved to Sterling, Colorado in 1959 where she met and married Kenneth Trautwein the same year. The couple then had two lovely daughters, Barbara Ann and Kim Eileen. The family of four went on to live in Fort Morgan and Greeley, Colorado where another daughter was added to the family; Katrina Gwen. Annie attended and graduated from Hobb's Beauty School while in Greeley. Earning her beautician's license was a source of great pride, as it was one of the most difficult ventures she had embarked upon. The Trautwein family then moved to Loveland, Colorado in 1975. In Loveland, Annie was an avid golfer and participated in several tournaments, even scoring a hole-in-one during a tournament. Annie also served as the president of the Loveland Women's Golf Association. In addition, Annie occasionally served as a volunteer at the Chilson Senior Center on the Chuckwagon team. After the passing of her beloved husband, Ken, Annie moved to Dayton, Nevada to be near her youngest daughter and grandsons. When she moved to Nevada in 2009, she quickly became close friends with many people in her neighborhood and town. She found great joy when working in her yard, meeting new friends, and helping to take care of her grandsons. She was a wonderful entertainer and hostess who paid attention to the small details that made her gatherings so special. Annie was known by all those close to her as a loving mother, loyal friend, and helpful neighbor. She was distinguished by her willingness to be a caregiver and supporter of friends and neighbors who fell ill. Annie is survived by her three daughters; Barbi Burton and husband Christopher of Loveland, Colorado, Kim Huls and husband Craig of Omaha, Nebraska, and Katrina Trautwein and partner Ron Krakowiak of Dayton, Nevada. She is also survived by her two sisters; Lavina Hinman of Stroud, Oklahoma and Fay Arellano of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Annie also leaves behind five grandsons and four great-grandchildren (and one on the way); Kenneth Sweet, Chad Smith, Corey Smith, Brock Eckery, Graeme Eckery, Kenneth McDaniel, Carlie McDaniel, Aubree Smith, and Michael Smith. There will be an open house on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm for local friends to gather in her memory. Please contact Katrina Trautwein at (775) 434-9284 to RSVP and get directions. There will also be a gathering in Colorado on June 12, 2021 for our family and friends that live there. Contact Katrina Trautwein for information. Contributions can be made to your favorite charity
in lieu of flowers.