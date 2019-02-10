Home

Phyllis (Mansfield) Chance

Phyllis (Mansfield) Chance Obituary
Phyllis (Mansfield) Chance, 98, of Masonville, CO, went to meet her Saviour on February 3, 2019, at home. She was loving and caring to her family, friends and neighbors. We will always love her, deeply miss her, and forever cherish our memories of her. She worked hard all her life, including being an LPN at nursing homes in Fort Collins and Loveland. Phyllis had 1 baby who died prebirth, 1 son who preceded her in death, 2 daughters, 3 granddaughters, 7 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great, grandchildren (1 who died prebirth). A memorial service will be on 02/16/19 at 2pm at the McC Ranch 12425 Buckhorn Rd. Loveland, CO. In lieu of flowers, an option is maybe to bring one snack food to the memorial (chips, veggies, fruit or dessert), or maybe donate to in her name.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
