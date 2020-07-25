Phyllis Jean (Jacobs) Eaton of Loveland passed on to her heavenly home on March 26. The first of 4 sibling, Phyllis was born in Beaver, Oklahoma on May 29, 1929 to Laura Alta (Dinger) Jacobs and Dudley Wesley Jacobs. She was the oldest of 4 siblings. She graduated from Lamar HS in 1947. During her high school days in Lamar she met Dwight Eaton of nearby Granada. They were married Sept. 11, 1950 in Fort Collins while Dwight attended Colorado A&M and Phyllis worked at the Campus Book Store. Phyllis lost her counselor, best friend, and husband of 57 years when Dwight passed in 2007. Phyllis dabbled in painting, real estate, computers, and more. She once said, "I wasn't very good at any of them. I was only good at raising boys." Her sons would adamantly agree. Their first of four sons, Gary, was born in Denver in 1952. Moving to Liberal, KS to pursue a business opportunity, they added 3 more sons to the brood: Mike '54, Dave '56, Jim '58. The Eatons moved to Loveland in 1964. Their new business venture was real estate, developing Ridgeview Addition, now in north Loveland. Phyllis found herself setting up home six times in same neighborhood--sometimes moving next door to half-finished house when the current home sold. Phyllis and Dwight's final home together was on N. Dotsero Ct. behind green #2 of Cattail golf course. Their pool was a popular gathering spot for family and friends. Phyllis moved to The Wexford in 2016 and later to Lakeview Commons. She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight, son Gary, parents Dudley and Alta Jacobs, brother Jimmie Jacobs, sister Marilyn May, and cousin Carol Beegle. She is survived by three sons, Mike (Pam) Loveland; Dave (Kerry) Oak Creek: and Jim (Susie) Loveland,;brother Donald Joe Jacobs (Roxie) of Bartlesville, Ok and 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Cremation has been conducted. A small celebration of her life was held at Dwayne Webster Park on July 12.

