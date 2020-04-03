|
|
Phyllis Jean (Nyberg) Malmin, 73, of Loveland, Colorado passed away on March 25, 2020 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. She was born on July 13, 1946, to parents Robert & Arda (Peterson) Nyberg in Chicago, Illinois.She graduated from Downers Grove High School in 1965. Phyllis married the love of her life, William Malmin on March 19, 1966 in Woodridge, Illinois. Phyllis & Bill moved to Loveland with their 3 children in 1974. She & her husband owned Rawhide Billiards, she also worked at Loveland's Rocky Mountain pottery factory and then retired from Hewlett Packard after 13 years. She also worked at the outlets at Olga Warner after she retired. Phyllis had a smile that would light up a room. She had a warm personality that people were drawn to, and a contagious laugh. She loved her family, dancing, quilting and working on her family tree. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Lyons (Mark), Loveland, CO, Her son, David Malmin (Angie), Castalian Springs, TN, and her son, Matthew Malmin (Michelle),Manitou Springs, CO. She will be greatly missed by her 8 grandchildren, Ryan Staley, Jordan Mitchell, Kenton Smith, Trevor Lyons, Mardi Malmin, Dalton Malmin, Natalie Lyons and Jake Malmin. She was predeceased by her Husband of 43 years William Malmin, Parents Robert & Arda Nyberg, her sisters Linda & Carol as well as her life long friend, Liz Monk. A Celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 3, 2020