|
|
Phyllis Ann Williams passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 93 in Fort Collins, Colorado at Live to Assist. She was born on Easter Sunday on a farm near Exira, Iowa to Martin and Anna Larsen. She was the fifth of nine sisters and brothers. She went to country school and graduated from Anita High School. She was active in glee club and enjoyed performing in plays. Phyllis was her class valedictorian and senior class president. She went on to attend Drake University, worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone, Des Moines, Iowa and taught in a rural school in Anita for two years. She also spent a summer working at Union Pacific in Omaha, Nebraska. On June 18th, 1950 she married John B. Williams of Estes Park, Colorado where they lived for five years prior to moving to Loveland, Colorado in 1955. She and John had five children. John passed away in June of 2000. Phyllis belonged to a bridge and gold club, helped to organize the Jr. Women's Club and became president. She was very involved her children's activities and was a Brownie and Cub Scout leader. She went to work at Hewlett Packard in 1968 in Human Resources doing employment, insurance and student scholarships. She retired in 1990. When Phyllis told a story, it was quite long and filled with details. She had a great sense of humor and will always be remember as a very sweet and kind friend and mother. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Kim Colton and son-in-law Dennis Colton (Fort Collins, CO), son Chris Williams (Loveland, CO) and daughter Jill Ayde (Boulder, CO). She has five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of the life for Phyllis in the chapel at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on January 17 at 10:30 a.m. A reception will immediately follow. To post a memory of Phyllis please visit goesfuneralcare.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 12, 2020