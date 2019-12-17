|
|
Ralph Henry Yannutz, 89, passed away peacefully on December 11th, 2019 in Loveland, Colorado. Ralph was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 6, 1930 to Laura and Lewis Yannutz. He was married to Donna Franken on January 30, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri. Ralph enlisted in the U.S. Army early in life and worked as a train engineer, and later as a Signal Corps instructor. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars and retired after 27 years of service. He then worked as an inspector with the Federal Railroad Administration. Ralph loved the railroad his entire life. While in high school he worked at the Railroad Museum in St. Louis, Missouri. One of his favorite pastimes was working on his model train collection. He also loved teaching, music, and travel. Preceding him in death were his parents, Laura and Lewis Yannutz, and his sister, Laura Grunick. Ralph is survived by his wife of 67 years, Donna Yannutz, his six children - Dennis Yannutz, Mary Yannutz-Powell, David Yannutz, Linda Ludin, Daniel Yannutz, and Laura Cozart, as well as 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. We, Ralph's family, wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to our community of friends for their kindness and support over the past years. Please allow us to extend an invitation to attend a Funeral Mass to be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loveland on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 4 pm. Ralph will then be laid to his final rest at the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. Please consider donations to the www.alz.org. Though our dear Ralph is gone, our love for him will surely endure.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 17, 2019