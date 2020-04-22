|
Reginald (Reggie) James Atherton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Reggie was born in Lancaster Ohio on May 28, 1940 to Walter and Lorraine Atherton. His family moved to Colorado in the 1950's. In June 1959 he married his wife Karen. To this union, three children were born; son Wes, and daughters Yvonne and Sherry. In 1971 he became self-employed in the propane delivery service with his wife Karen. This eventually evolved into a family owned and operated business known as Loveland RV Sales and Service, Inc. After 41 years in business he retired in 2012. Reggie and Karen, along with son Wes, enjoyed spending time at their vacation home in Arizona. His interests were cooking, golfing and gambling. He enjoyed spending time with his numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. They all loved him very much. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen, his parents, three brothers, Richard, Robert, and Walter, Jr and sister Debbie. He is survived by his two sisters, Carol Ann Atherton of Omaha Nebraska and Joyce Litchfield (Jim) of Nunn Colorado, son Wes Atherton of Loveland, Daughters Yvonne Ellis of Durango, Colorado and Sherry Loewen (Chris Andersen) of Loveland. Seven grandchildren: Landon Loewen, Leann Moyes (Justin), Marshall Loewen (Savanna) all of Loveland. Lindsay Elworthy (Ryan), Jennifer Ellis and Kyle Ellis, all of Durango. Jessica Rozsa (Aaron) of Aurora; and ten great grandchildren. He will also be fondly remembered by numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and dear friends. Reggie struggled with complications from the Covid-19 virus. Therefore, a private family burial will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life for Reggie will be held at a later date when all of his family and friends can attend safely. Friends may leave condolences for the family at www.kibbeyfishburn.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 22, 2020