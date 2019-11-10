|
Richard Arlin Roush, age 85, passed away November 1, 2019. Richard was born October 18, 1934 in Denver, Colorado to the late Robert and Myrth Roush. The family moved to Dillon, Colorado when Richard was a child. His passions included his family, farming and music - he played many instruments. Richard was a faithful man and was a Bishop in the Community of Christ Church. He committed significant time and financial support to his church family. He retired from the Farmer's Home Administration as a loan officer, and enjoyed farming after retirement. Richard will be missed by his wife Laura Ivena Roush; children: Richard Dale (Terry) Roush, Michael Ray (Coralyn) Roush and Daniel Jay (Dana) Roush; grandchildren: Jacob (Annie) Roush, Loni (David) Bickley, Danielle (Joe) Fera, Devon Roush, Shayna (Dave) Tims, Taylor Roush and Ian Roush and his brother Gerald (Elaine) Roush. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert Roush and Sheldon Roush. Celebration of Life will held at the Community of Christ Church, 503 E. 7th Street, in Loveland, CO on November 12 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the in his name.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019