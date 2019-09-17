Home

Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
(303) 771-3960
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Loveland, CO
Richard C. "Dick" Minges


1926 - 2019
Richard C. "Dick" Minges Obituary
92, a longtime resident of Loveland, departed this life on August 17, 2019 in Denver, CO. He was born October 17, 1926 in Cincinnati, OH. A Memorial Mass for Dick will be celebrated on Friday, September 20th at 10:00 am in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loveland. All are invited to a reception immediately following in St. John Hall. In May of 2012, Dick embarked on Honor Flight Northern Colorado as a Marine Corp veteran of WW II. As a result of this extraordinary experience, we ask that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in his name to High Plains Honor Flight: PO Box 363, Ault, CO 80610. Please visit www.olingerchapelhill.com for complete obituary and online tributes.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
