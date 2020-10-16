Richard Dale Hennip, 73, of Loveland CO went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2020. He passed away at McKee Hospice Care Center after a battle with cancer. Born April 20, 1947 in Sayre, PA, he was the son of the late Jacob and Alberta Hennip. He grew up on a farm in Wysox, PA. He graduated from North Bradford High School in Rome, PA, Rochester Institute of Technology in N.Y., and received his MBA at the University of Montana while serving in the Air Force at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT. He began his civilian career as an Accountant for Air Products and Chemicals in Allentown, PA which involved transfers to KY and TX. He later worked for a few other companies eventually retiring as Chief Financial Officer for Clarewood House Retirement Home in Houston, TX. In 2014, he retired in Loveland ,CO that same year. He was a man of faith and was active in each church we attended throughout our many moves. His life revolved around his family. He volunteered as a soccer and basketball coach in several Youth Sports programs while the children were growing up. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Raylene, his son Brian of Houston, TX, daughters, Sandra of Ft Worth, TX and Denise Kostiv (Nick) and granddaughter Madeline of Loveland, CO, sister, Ruth Chapman (Bob) of Boston, MA, brother John Hennip (Sue) of Edinboro, PA, sister-in-law Donna Blumenfeld (Jim) of Lancaster, PA, sister-in-law Barbara Tosi (Dave) of York, PA, sister-in-law Myra Holloway (Chip) of York, PA, three nephews -in-law, Craig Blumenfeld (Sharon), Dave Blumenfeld ( Johanna), Mark Holloway (Kristen) and one niece, Or Corinne Chapman. A private family memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

