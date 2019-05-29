|
On Friday May 24, 2019, Richard "Rick" Dempsey, loving husband and father of 5 children passed away at the age of 58. Rick was born June 11, 1960 in Iowa City, Iowa. Rick is survived by his beloved wife Debbie, his mother Janet, and his children Sarah Dempsey, Caitlin Dempsey, Richard Dempsey III, Ryan & Liz Findley, and Andrea & Tyler Trostel. As well as four grandchildren Elianna Dempsey, Tate, Coen and Tess Trostel. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Foundations Church, 1380 N. Denver Ave, Loveland, CO 80537. If you'd like to contribute, the family has set up a memorial fund and you can place donations online to the AFSP, https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/RickDempseyMemorial Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 29, 2019