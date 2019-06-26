|
|
Memorial celebration for Richard Elsworth Dutton who passed away June 20, 2019, will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Allnutt Funeral Service with a reception to follow. Richard was born March 2, 1938 in New Helena, Neb. to the late Renold E. and Sarah L. Dutton. He was baptized at seven years old in the river at Milburn, Neb. He graduated in 1955 from Anselmo High School and then moved to Colorado in 1956 with his wife, Sharon Davolt. To this union three children were born, Bradley, Denise, and James. They resided in Littleton and Ft. Collins until they divorced. Richard married Marilyn Haumont in 1979, they lived in Loveland until his death. He enjoyed his family very much; Marilyn and Richard had a happy marriage of 39 years.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 26, 2019