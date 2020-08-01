Richard Gardiner

Rich passed away last Saturday after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska and moved to Loveland at the age of six. While attending Loveland High School and CSU, Rich worked at his dad's Exxon station at the corner of Hwy 34 and Taft. Rich embarked on a career in real estate industry beginning with the Weedin Agency in the late 1970's. He then participated in establishing The Group Real Estate Company in Loveland in 1980, where he worked for thirty-five years. Rich was active with the Loveland/Berthoud Association of Realtors, serving as president in 1985, realtor of the year in 1986 and, receiving Emeritus Status for forty years in business by the National Association of Realtors. The only Rich thing enjoyed more than his career in real estate was spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Jeff; sisters, Carolyn (Bob) Kamtz of Loveland, Betty Gardiner of Wickenberg, Arizona, Cindy (Paul) Ross of Almo, Kentucky; and brother, Randy (Susan) Gardiner of Wickenberg, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Alta Gardiner and brother, Mike. Donations can be made in his name to The Group Gives www.thegroupgives.com/group_gives. A private burial service will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens on Tuesday, August 4th followed by a by a Celebration of Life at 5030 Local located at 1480 Cascade Ave, Loveland, CO 80538. Family and friends welcome. "You are gone from our home, but not from our hearts..."

