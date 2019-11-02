|
|
Richard "Dick" Benjamin Karst was born on July 8, 1931 in Ft. Collins, Colorado. Dick is survived by his wife Dorothy of 48 years of marriage; one son; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He was the oldest son to Martha and Benjamin Karst. Two brothers, four sisters, and many nieces and nephews also survive him. When Dick was younger, he served in the U.S. Marines. He had a long career at Porter Industries. Dick had a love for eagles. He loved to travel. Dick would reminisce about his fishing trips to Alaska and visiting family in Arizona. Dick's final wishes were to be cremated with no funeral service. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 2, 2019