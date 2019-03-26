|
Richard Stengaard, age 70, of Johnstown passed away on 3/21/2019. He was born April 25, 1948 in Hamlin, Iowa to Naomi and Earl Stengaard. He was raised in Loveland where he met and married his High School sweetheart, Wyvonna McMillan. They were married October 28th, 1967 and recently celebrated their 51st anniversary. He retired from Public Service/Xcel Energy in 2004 after 38 years. He is survived by son Scott(Lisa) Stengaard, grandson Gabriel, daughter Steph Stengaard, brother Roger Stengaard, sister in law Bev(Fred) Ballard, sister in law Colleen Stengaard. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Darwin Stengaard. Memorial Service at Grace Community Church in Johnstown 3/27/19 at 1pm. Full Obituary available at www.kibbeyfishburn.com
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 26, 2019