Richard Thompson
1945 - 2020
Richard Lamont Thompson of Loveland passed away peacefully in hospice care on Saturday evening. He was born on May 9, 1945 to Earl and Betty Thompson in Story City, Iowa. Richard enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1963 and served on the flagship USS Mount McKinley in Vietnam until 1965. He met Marsha Baldus in 1960 and when he returned home from war, they married on July 31, 1965. They later moved to Huntington Beach, CA where they had one son, Michael and one daughter, Theresa. After 16 years in California, they moved to Loveland in December of 1981 where they remained since. Richard loved fishing, gardening, feeding his backyard birds and squirrels and had a pure love for all animals. Richard was of Norwegian descent and loved the traditional dish, Kumla every chance he got. He was an active member of the Loveland Vet's Club, VFW Post #41. Richard is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Betty, twin brother Robert and his most beloved dog Worm. He is survived by his loving wife Marsha, daughter Theresa, son Mike, daughter-in-law Heather, sister Lynette, Grandsons Cash, Caleb and Cayden and multiple nieces and nephews. A service/memorial will be held when all family is able to assemble.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.
