Richard (Rick) Lee Walston, 65, of Nunn Co, pass away, Wednesday May 6, 2020 at home. Rick had Glioblastoma brain cancer. Born in Red Oak, Iowa on June 1, 1954, he was the son of Elmer and Joan Walston. Rick graduated from Berthoud High school and attended Aims Community College. Rick worked at Hewlett Packard/Agilent/Keysight for 41 years. He retired July 2019. Rick was married to Connie Chandler and they later divorced. He married Karen in 1988. Rick and Karen loved their family and living in the country. They loved Jesus and were a big part of their church. Serving at Northern Colorado Cowboy church for over 9 years. Rick enjoyed camping and riding his RZR at the Sand Dunes. Surviving are his wife, Karen of 32 years; children: daughter, Wendy McCurry of Loveland and son, Randy (Cristy )of Johnstown. Rick had 5 grandchildren, Kirsten, Kaylee, Kadin, Gavin and Ana. He is also survived by his sister, Cindy (Jay) Muir of Portland, Oregon and a sister, Joni (Scott) Wagner of Loveland and a brother-in-law, Dick Morris of West Jordon, Utah. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Al and Mickey Stevens of Loveland and a step-son, Cory Alan Bernhardt and sister-in-law, Melba Morris of Salt Lake City Utah. Due to the Covid Virus a memorial service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Helping Kids Fighting Cancer. Please sign the online guestbook at www.allnuttloveland.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 13, 2020.