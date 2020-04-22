|
Rita passed away on April 3rd, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband Glen, daughter Maureen and son Gary. Survived by son Glenn, daughter Kathy, granddaughters Jennifer and Jessica Warren (James) and two great-grandsons, Alex and Jameson. Rita "Granny" loved to spend time with her family and many close friends. She worked in the banking industry and was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Loveland where she served as a 'sunshine lady' for the Council of Catholic Women for 20 years. She will be interred with husband Glen at Fort Logan National Cemetery. A mass and a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 22, 2020