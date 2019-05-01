|
|
Robert "Bob" C. Raisbeck, 65, of Loveland died November 3, 2018 at his home. He was born May 19, 1953 in Loveland to Merl E. and Mary "Betty" Raisbeck. He attended Loveland schools, graduating from Loveland High School in 1971. He joined the US Army after graduation and served in Germany. Upon returning to Loveland, he attended Aims Community College and worked at area motorcycle shops. Bob went to work as a brewer for Anheuser-Busch when the Fort Collins plant opened. He was employed there until his retirement. Bob lived in the Loveland/Fort Collins area his entire life. He married Linda Bennett in 1977. They later divorced. He married Sandra "Sam" Sorensen in 2005. Bob loved motorcycles and was proud of his accomplishments with his Kawasaki drag bike in the 80's. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and gunsmithing. Bob loved his dogs and cats throughout his life. He is survived by his wife Sandra; son Ian (Chantel) Bennett of Oxnard, CA; sister Sue Raisbeck of Loveland; brother Merl (Dianne) Raisbeck of Laramie, WY; grandsons Colin, Chase and Carson. He had many lifelong friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents. Friends are invited to join his family for a lunch in his honor on Saturday, May 4 from 2-5. It will be at the home where he grew up, 1706 W. Eisenhower, Loveland, CO. Donations may be made to a .
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 1, 2019