Robert D. "Bob" Fancher of Loveland Colorado, age 79, passed away June 16, 2019 at his home. He was born April 15, 1940 in Laramie Wyoming to George A. Fancher and Jean M. (McDonald) Fancher. His father worked in construction and during the first 12 years of his life, he moved 17 times. His family moved to Loveland permanently in 1952. He married Vivian A. Reimer on December 8, 1957. Together they started a successful excavating company that they ran for 57 years. He enjoyed collecting and shooting firearms, building and driving fast vehicles and drinking a beer in his shop with all his friends. He is survived by his wife Vivian Fancher; children Brad Fancher (Tammy) and Barbara Crosson (Leon); grandsons Jesse Crosson, Austin Fancher, Brandon Fancher and Cameron Fancher; and granddaughters Caitlyn McGill (Calvin) and Corey Sheldon (Jon). He is also survived by his brother Steve Fancher (Sydney); sister Margaret (Mimi) Kountour (Melvin); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Jean Fancher. A viewing will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Viegut Funeral Home on Thursday, June 20, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm, June 21, 2019 at First Christian Church in Loveland with interment at Loveland Burial Park following services.. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NRA Whittington Center, P.O. Box 700, Raton, NM 87740 or at nrawc.org.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 19, 2019