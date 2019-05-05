|
Robert W. Fiscus, 89 of Loveland, Colorado went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Sylvia Buggle Fiscus; daughter, Vicki L. Duncan and son-in-law, Jim Duncan, of Loveland, CO; and daughter, Julie A Ricketts, of St. Charles, IL. "Bob" was the son of Frank Fiscus and Lillie Courson and was born the 6th of 7 children on September 14, 1929 in Paxton, IL. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice A. Ohlsson, brothers Gerald Fiscus, John Fiscus and Harley Fiscus, and his sisters, Wanda Dillon and Opal Landeck, as well as an infant sister, Carol. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, two daughters, Vicki (Jim) Duncan and Julie (Jeff) Ricketts, and stepson McClain (Vicki) Buggle. He served in the United States Navy in the Korean Conflict and lived for many years in Champaign, IL where he retired in April 1984 from the Department of Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering at the University of Illinois before moving to Colorado with his wife, Alice, in 1991. Bob was a devoted father, husband and Grampa and was active in his church. He loved to laugh and took much pride in watching the growth and successes of his children and grandchildren, Brian and Bailey Ricketts, Hannah Duncan, and Logan and Brody Buggle. He enjoyed an active life and loved gardening, woodworking and travelling. We will miss him dearly, as he was always available to listen and offer a word of advice whenever needed. He loved his family and the Lord his Savior deeply. We rejoice in knowing we will meet him again in Heaven. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019. Interment will take place at Loveland Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to High Plains Honor Flight in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 5, 2019