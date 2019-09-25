|
Bob went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019. Bob was born to Dr. McClain C. Jackson and Florence C. Jackson on December 14, 1954 in Montpelier, IN. He was a graduate of Blackford County High School in 1973 in Hartford City, IN. He graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1980. Bob worked for FedEx as a tractor trailer driver for 33.5 years before retiring in January 2017. Bob was the best of friends to many and cared deeply for his family. Bob married his wife of 34 years Cathy L. Jackson on July 31, 1985. He is survived by his three sons, David, Dustin (Ashley) and Colton (Linnea) and his eight grandchildren Aislinn, Ian, Loki, James, Emma Jane, Eila, Jonathan, and Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. McClain C. Jackson of Loveland, CO. He is survived by his mother, Florence, of Loveland CO, brothers, John and Steve of Loveland, CO. and sister, Susan (Rick) of Corydon, IN. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Faith Church in Fort Collins, CO. at 1:00 PM. Viewing hours will be held at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, IN. on Saturday, October 5th at 1:00 PM. A burial service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier, IN. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sept. 25, 2019