Bob Nelson, beloved husband to Diane and a friend to countless others, passed away on July 19, 2020. He was born March 9, 1946 to Frank and Maxine Nelson in Central City, Nebraska. At the age of 5 his family moved to Loveland, Colorado where his father started his auto business. Bob attended Loveland High School and found his passion in golf. As a member of LHS's first golf team, Bob began a lifetime of love for the game. After graduation from LHS in 1964 he attended a Jr. College in Sterling, Colorado. In 1965 Bob married his high school sweetheart, Diane Shaffer. Shortly afterward he joined the U.S. Air Force and he and Diane were stationed at Elgin AFB in Florida as well as Las Vegas NV. Additionally, Bob's Air Force service included a tour in Oban Thailand during the Vietnam War. After his return to Loveland in 1970, he began his professional career as a surveyor with Hogan and Olhausen. In 1982 Bob embarked on his tenure with Landmark Engineering. Over the years he became a state licensed surveyor, the head of the Survey Department, and eventually became partner and president of Landmark Engineering Ltd. Like his other passions, Bob performed his professional work with distinction until his retirement in 2010. An enthusiastic outdoorsman, Bob was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and motorcycle rider. Waterfowl, big game, prairie birds and all types of fishing, Bob found virtually no end to the excitement and challenges of the outdoors. Tying his own flies, re-loading his own shells, leading trips to Alaska with friends, thousands of rounds of golf, and countless motorcycle rides on his Harley; Bob was always eager to experience his passions to the fullest. Bob had many other interests that helped him develop a deep connection with Loveland. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Rotary Club, American Legion and also sat on the Loveland Transportation Board. Most memorably, he was a member of the Vets Club in 2017 and was honored to be included on the Honor Flight trip to Washington DC. One of the highlight memories of that trip, Bob expressed his deep appreciation for the people that supported war veterans and the Honor Flight program. Bob enjoyed his friends, his trips to Mexico with Diane, a night of laughter on his deck or yours, and later in life Bob enjoyed spending winters in Green Valley, Arizona with Diane playing golf. Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife Diane; his brother Doug Nelson; and brothers-in-law Dan Shaffer, Curt Shaffer and Darren Moore; nephews Derek and Denton Shaffer and Josh Moore; niece Whitney Moore; and several cousins and loving friends. With a gregarious personality and infectious sense of humor, Bob will be missed by so many who were fortunate enough to have known him. Here's to all the birdies that burned the edge, fish that jumped the line and geese that were wise to your blind. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bob's Memory to Suncrest Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of our family and yours, private services will be held in Loveland. Condolences may be left at www.viegutfuneralhome.com. Bob's family would like to encourage family and friends to mail stories and memories to Diane c/o of Viegut Funeral Home at 1616 N. Lincoln Ave. Loveland, Colorado 80538