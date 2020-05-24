Robert H. Tinnen passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 77. He was born September 1, 1942 in Cushing, Oklahoma to Irma and 'Doc'. Bob graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Masters in Electrical Engineering and a wife named Michael Ann. A few short years later, Bob and Mike moved to Colorado and Bob went to work for Hewlett Packard where he would remain until he semi-retired 22 years later. Bob was born to be an engineer, but his real joy came from helping people, particularly kids. In the hospital for the birth of his son, Bob picked up a pack of 'twisty' balloons. He would spend the next 4 1/2 decades tying and giving away balloons across four continents and in more than a dozen countries. Balloons were always free, with the insistent directed to donate to Colorado Christian Home (later part of the Tennyson Center) or the local church. There were many stories of Bob simply helping people. Late one night - after a full day of setting up sound equipment for a concert in Estes Park - Bob was driving back to the motel for some much needed rest when he stopped to help an old school bus on the side of the road. 'Do you know anything about electricity?' A few hours later, Bob joined his family at the motel, the electrical system revived and the bus on its way. At First Christian Church in Loveland, he gave immensely of his time and talent. He was an Elder, a camp director, a Children's Sermon giver, and always 'The Balloon Man'. For Colorado Christian Home, he was a fierce champion for children who needed one. He raised money, helping others to understand the need, the duty, and the lives that could be touched. Bob is survived by his wife Michael Ann, sons Rob and Nathan, brother Bill, and three grandchildren. A belated service will be held later this year, date to be determined. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

