Robert L. Wiltgen, 78, Loveland, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born May 3, 1940, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Robert and Patricia (Deubel) Wiltgen, Bob married Marilyn Willson on February 3, 1962. They moved to Loveland in 1971 where they have been active and loved community members ever since. Along with his beloved wife of 57 years, also surviving are two children: John Wiltgen (Katie Hone Wiltgen), Basalt; Laurin Thomas (Barry Loewenthal), Berthoud; four grandchildren: Sam, Lincoln, Lela, and Kurt; siblings Sharon (Jerry) Frederes, Overland Park, KS; James (Barbara) Wiltgen, Kearney, NE; David Wiltgen (Wanda Taylor), Castro Valley, CA; and Christine Cross, San Diego, CA; in-laws Jake Willson (Kathy Riggs), Ojo Sarco, NM; and Betsy (Steve) Eck, Roseville, CA; and multiple nieces and nephews. Bob graduated from St. Mary's High School in Remsen, Iowa in 1958 and attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa where he played baseball and basketball. He served in the US Army and the Army National Guard, worked for The Boeing Company, and retired from Eastman Kodak Company where he was a packaging technician. In 1988, Bob and Marilyn opened the Lovelander Bed and Breakfast Inn, which they operated for nearly ten years, welcoming guests from all over the world. An avid and talented athlete, Bob played AAA baseball in Cheyenne, Wyoming, played fast pitch softball for the First National Bankers of Ft. Collins, and was one of the founders of the World-Championship Scrap Iron senior softball club, where he played on the 50-70+ teams. Playing second base and shortstop with the Scrap Iron club was a true joy for Bob, and he was a venerated friend of the USSSA program, serving in several leadership capacities. He also officiated softball and basketball. There were no strangers in Bob's life, as he was quick to strike up conversation with everyone around him. His dynamic, engaging personality and constant smile were magnetic. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Bob was happiest when surrounded by those he loved, with a good beer in hand and his cherished dog Quila at his side. We will celebrate Bob and his beautiful life on Wednesday, March 27 at 4:30 PM, at 5030 Local Brewpub in Loveland (1480 Cascade Ave., Loveland, CO 80538 - next to La Quinta on HWY 34). Memorial contributions may be made to the Scrap Iron Softball Club 501(c)(3), care of Jim Casswell; PO Box 260699; Lakewood, CO 80226. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 20, 2019