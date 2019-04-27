|
|
Dr. Rodney L. Baum, passed away April 20, 2019 at home in Loveland, Colorado. Rod was born and raised in Detroit Michigan. He served with the 1st Marine Division in the Korean War, serving 2 tours of active duty. After his service in Korea, he returned to Michigan and took his pre-med schooling at Wayne State University in Detroit. He received his doctorate in 1957 from Illinois College of Podiatry. On July 7, 1957 he married his "one and only" Paula Wellingham. They would have celebrated their 62nd anniversary this July. The couple moved to Loveland in 1957 where Rod treated patients for 44 years. Dr. Baum was a fellow in the Academy of Ambulatory Foot Surgeons and was a 42 year member of the Colorado Podiatric Association and the APMA. Rod believed "the patient should always come first" and grew great satisfaction in helping people walk comfortably. He was a Life member of BPOE. Dr. Baum is survived by his wife Paula Baum; two children Linda Mallory and Rodney Baum; 2 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren... all will miss Papa very much. The family would like to thank Pathways for their support, a special thanks to Casey, Michelle & Sheri for their care and kindness. Much gratitude to Dave S. for spending time with us, and presenting Rod with a Military Certificate of Recognition it meant so much to the family. A gathering in remembrance will be held at a later date. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 27, 2019