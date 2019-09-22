|
|
Outstanding in his field. Dr. Roger Daryll Williams, dentist, farmer, Air Force Captain, chairman schoolboard, Loveland Ditch Co, and U.S. Marriage Encounter; Church head elder, family man, and car collector, died just short of his 87th birthday on Sunday, June 23 in Dowling Park, Florida. Funeral was held in the First First Baptist Church, Live Oak, Florida on July 3. He was proud to be a third-generation native-born Coloradoan, descending from Roger Leslie Williams, (winner of the 1922 Pony Express Race) and Helen Marie Anderson. Beloved brother of Donald, Dallas and Diane. His proudest achievements were his 65-year marriage to high school sweetheart Gloria Jean Williams (Hayes), (they met in third grade), his three fortunate and grateful children Greg, Darilynn and Mike, and grandfather to seven - Riley, Emily, Hazel, Dalton, Kelsey, Declan and Drayson (remarkably, all Daryll and Gloria's progeny are above average). Born on August 15, 1933 in Greeley, Colorado, Daryll grew up on a farm near Milliken, Colorado during the depression and WWII. He was healed at age13 after a young horse threw him then fell back on top of him - the doctors said he wouldn't live through the night. He grew up healthy and smart. He was in the top of his class in Johnstown High School and played football and ran track. After only two years at Colorado State College of Education in Greeley, Colorado, he was accepted into Loma Linda University's new dental school in California and graduated in the top of his class. He returned to Colorado and practice dentistry in Greeley, Denver and Loveland. Daryll didn't play golf, tennis or ski. His passions were religion, dentistry, and family. Or to be more specific, he believed in the gospel and helped start a church in Berthoud. He bought his younger brother, Dallas, his first car, a 1948 Desoto Roadster and always looked after his little sister, Diane. He taught all of his kids and grandkids to drive a car, tractor or truck. He loved to read and talk about the meaningless Jeopardy of life, world and science. He could be the strong and silent type, but he had a magnetic personality and people loved to talk to him. He enjoyed being a leader and even considered running for State Legislator. His love for fast cars probably came from his grandfather George Riley Williams who loved fast horses and cars. Daryll's favorite car in his collection was a 1957 Corvette. Of course, he passed on his "Dad sense of humor" to his sons and grandsons. Daryll's growing up on the farm during the depression propelled him to success in a true Horatio Alger story of rages to riches. Yes, you could say that Dr. Roger Daryll Williams, was outstanding in many fields, but as a farmer, he often said that there was no place he'd rather be than to be out standing in his field.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019