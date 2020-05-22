Roger L. Felker
1935 - 2020
Roger L. Felker, 84, of Loveland, CO, passed away on May 19, 2020. He was born October 2, 1935 to Calvin and Doris Felker, on the family farm in Sodus, New York. Felker joined the United States Army in 1953 as part of the 101st Airborne Division and served as a paratrooper/military police where he qualified as a sniper infantryman. He was honorably discharged in 1956. In 1961 Roger joined Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, N.Y. working in Metallurgical Research and Development Division. He traveled to many Kodak Divisions and in 1970 Roger and family were transferred to the Colorado Plant where he was promoted to a Welding Analyst and educated at Edison School of Technology, American Welding Society School of Metallurgy, Rochester Institute of Technology and got a Business Management Degree from Aims. In 1978 Roger purchased Felker Welding. Roger retired from the business and directed his efforts towards shooting sports and snowmobiling. Roger served as a member of many associations including the Masonic Lodge and the American Quarter Horse Association. In 1957 Roger and Muriel Cole we're married in upstate New York where they started their family of five children. After moving to Colorado the family enjoyed racing horses, riding snowmobiles, hunting, and camping in the foothills of Masonville. Roger is survived by his sons, Lynn (Lyn) Felker, Lance Felker, Luke Felker all of Loveland, and his Daughter Fawn Felker of Bozeman, MT. A sister Rachel (Bob) Duhaime of Palmyra, NY, Rosemary Degelleke of Palmyra, NY, sister in-law Dolores Felker of Savannah, NY, Grandchildren Lisa Felker, Brook Felker, Calvin Felker, Amanda (Mike) Macklin, Casey (Dustin) Wareham, and three Great Grandchildren Evan and Ivy Miller, and Leightyn Macklin. He is also survived by his special friend, Louise Kane. He is preceded in death by his parents Calvin Felker and Doris (Felker) Jerles, Brother Richard Felker, Brother in-law Russ Degelleke, grandparents and his Daughter Dawn. Cremation will take place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will hold a private memorial. Memorial contributions may be made to The NRA or the Veterans Administration.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 22, 2020.
