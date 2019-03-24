|
Roger D. Morrison 72, Berthoud, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born July 07, 1946, in Arnold, NE to Eloise Mae (Blixt) and Ralph Preston Morrison. Roger married Evangeline Hernandez on July 1, 1967. The couple moved to Germany with the United States Army. After Roger was Honorably Discharged, they returned to Loveland. In 1976 they moved to Berthoud. Along with his beloved wife of 51 years, also surviving are four children: Charmayne Fernett, Michael Ralph Morrison, Sarah Hergenreter (Bill Hergenreter), and Sareena Morrison; eight grandchildren: Evangelyne, Shane Roger, Jesse, Tea Mae, Hailey, Shelby, Jacob, Emberley; two great-grandchildren: Athena Alexandria and Sylaes James; and siblings: Marge Maller, Dave Sheets, and Dorothy Lareau. When asked what they most wanted people to know about their dad they said: People that had the pleasure of meeting him always loved him. Wherever he saw a need he would help if he could whether it was with money, his time, or just his kind presence. There was no such thing as a stranger. He was the best dad we ever could have asked for! We will celebrate Roger's life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Viegut Funeral Home (1616 N, Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80538.) Reception from 12-4pm at the VFW (305 Cleveland Ave., Loveland, CO 80537.) For more on Roger's life please go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019