Roger Scott Stengaard, age 66, passed away April 10th 2019 in Loveland, Colorado. He was born July 1, 1952 in Loveland, Colorado to Naomi and Earl Stengaard. He was raised in Loveland and attended and graduated from Loveland High School. Before retirement in 2010, Roger was a Mac Tool Distributor. His hobbies included 4-Wheeling with the Larimer County Four Wheel Drive Club and he was an avid sports fan. He spent many hours in the shop with the guys working on various projects and he shared many years with his beloved dog Hoss. He is survived by his daughter Jessica Aguayo of Lincoln, NE, niece Stephanie Stengaard of Lakewood, CO, nephew Scott (Lisa and Gabriel) Stengaard of San Jose, CA, sister in law Wyvonna Stengaard of Johnstown, CO, sister in law Colleen Stengaard of Fort Collins, CO, and several cousins from Iowa. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Naomi Stengaard and Earl Stengaard, Brother Darwin Stengaard, and Brother Richard Stengaard. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Pathways Hospice. There will be a private celebration of life with family in the summer of 2019. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 14, 2019