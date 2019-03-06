|
|
Ron P. Frei, 68, of Loveland, entered eternal life February 26, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1950 in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Marie and Clayton Frei. The Frei Family moved to Loveland in 1953, where he was raised and graduated in 1968 from Loveland High School. Ron worked at, owned and operated T&T Tire for over 50 years. Ron married Terry Tideman in October 1969 in Loveland, CO, they raised three wonderful children: Rob, Missy and Rick. Ron is survived by his three children Rob and wife Christi Frei, Melissa and husband Chris Frei-Purcell, Rick and husband Nadeem Bridi; brother Gary and wife Janet; sister Carol Goettsche and numerous nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Marie and Clayton and sister Phyllis Krieger. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday March 9, 2019 at Foundations Church - 1380 N. Denver Ave., Loveland, CO. Memorials may be made to Pathways Hospice in care of Viegut Funeral Home - 1616 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80538. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Ron lived life fully and generously. If all the love in his life could have saved him, he would have lived to be a thousand. The love he put into this world will live forever. The world was a better place because we were all blessed to have him in it.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 6, 2019