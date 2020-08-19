Ron was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. The eldest of Ben and Ann Reidy. He went to high school in Newport, Kentucky where he was on the swim team that ended up winning four years in a row. Ron (Captain) seemed to be at his best when doing something backwards, for he set a new mark in the backstroke to break the 1939 record. After high school, he enlisted in the Army and served in the Army of Occupation in Frankfurt, Germany. After his service, he attended college on the GI Bill and worked for 40 years in finance, ending his working career within the Department of Defense. Throughout his life, Ron was an avid sport gun shooter and was a member of gun clubs in San Diego and Northern Colorado and enjoyed loading his own bullets. Also, he took pride in donating blood and was honored for reaching 50 gallons in 2019. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Carolyn; children, Ron Reidy, Vicki Simmons, Jennifer Hartsuyker and Scott Reidy; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grand children; and brother, Larry Reidy. He is, and will be missed.

