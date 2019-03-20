|
|
Rose (Stugart) Carlson, 96, of Loveland died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 3 days after a fall in her home. Born on a farm on July 4, 1922, in Erie, Colorado, she, along with 11 siblings, was the daughter of John and Katherine (Wilhelm) Stugart, immigrant Germans from Russia. Living on nearby farms along the old Hwy 402, Rose met her husband to be, Donald Carlson, whose marriage lasted an amazing 77 years. During their early years, 20 of which were farming in the Loveland area, she was an amazing homemaker while raising two sons and being a partner sharing in the farm work and dairy and managing a poultry business supplying eggs for bakeries and grocery stores in Loveland. In 1960, her role changed as her husband, Don, embarked on a new career at HP lasting 26 years. During that time Rose took advantage of her sewing skills to make well-loved sock monkeys, clothing and doll clothes for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and knitted afghans for all. She made drapes and other window coverings for a small Loveland company. She became an excellent photographer often taking photos of her grandchildren and scenery on many of their European trips and numerous RV trips around the US. She was a member and for a time program director of the Loveland Photography Club. She was proud of the many awards she won with some of her photographs and slide shows. Bowling was also a passion of hers. She had several games over 200 earning her numerous awards. She participated in league bowling at Loveland's Sweetheart Lanes and for a time was league secretary. She was an avid Colorado Rockies and Broncos fan. Her family remembers her for her delicious cooking especially the homemade noodles, ice cream, yummy pies and peanut butter bon-bons. At age 96 she still excelled in her kitchen baking pies for the holiday season. She leaves behind a treasure for her family, a book titled "Grandma Rose Tells Her Story." She was preceded in death by her parents and 9 sisters and brothers and her husband, Donald Carlson, (Dec 4, 2017). She is survived by two sisters, Esther and Jean, and sons Larry L Carlson (Michael) and Robert D Carlson (Karen) both of Loveland. Her pride and joy were the four grandchildren Greg Carlson (Melissa) of Green Bay, WI; Neil Carlson (Leslie) of San Diego, CA; Kari Harkin (Brad) of Fort Collins, CO; and Brian Carlson (Tiffany) of Boulder, CO, and eight great grandchildren: Annahid of Green Bay; Dylan, Grant, Ava and Alexa of San Diego; Calvin of Fort Collins CO; and Saunders and Walker of Boulder. Her presence in our lives is greatly missed and she will not be forgotten. A visitation with family is planned at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home. Private interment at Loveland Burial Park and family gathering at Rose Carlson's home follows the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Rose Carlson to the McKee Wellness Foundation (Memo line: Heart Health), or the Loveland Rotary Club (Memo line: Kids Pack program) in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 N. Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 20, 2019