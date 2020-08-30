Rosemary Conrady of Loveland, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 97 with her children by her side. Rosemary was born on December 9, 1922 in Galva, Illinois to Gideon and Louise (Boardman)Barlow. She married Wayne on April 12, 1942 and shared 60 loving years together. Rosemary was the owner of Rosemary's Hallmark for 36 years. Rosemary enjoyed residing at Lakeview Commons for the past three years where she made many friends and was involved with fun activities, including bingo. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Carolyn and beloved Lhasa Apso, Molly. She is survived by daughter, Christine (Robert), son, James (Debra), nieces, Karen (Doug), and Judith (Randy), granddaughter, Cary (Rolo), grandson, Wayne (Chelsea) granddaughter, Hannah and great granddaughter, Zoe. Rosemary was a devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother. Rosemary loved every minute with her family and will be deeply missed by all. Her family cherishes the memories of time spent with her. Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made, in Rosemary's name to Pathways Hospice in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.

