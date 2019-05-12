|
Rosemary Margaret (Feik) Cumpsten, 96, of Loveland passed away peacefully in her home on April 25, 2019. She was born December 10, 1922 in Amherst, CO to Edward and Clara (Wessel) Feik. She was the fifth oldest of seven children. Her family enjoyed farm life in small communities and relocated to St Peters, south of Fleming, CO. She was baptized in Holyoke, CO then attended school at St Peter's Catholic School, graduating in 1941. While working at the US Army Sioux Ordnance Depot in Alliance, NE in 1943, Rosemary met her future husband, Bobby (Bob) Morgan Cumpsten at a USO Military Ball just before he was shipped to Europe during WWII. They continued contact via US mail, and she received her engagement ring via US mail. Rosemary went on to support the war effort in Grand Island, NE, working on the assembly line making bombs, as a chemist in a sugar beet plant, and as cashier. On February 5, 1946, Bob and Rosemary were married at St Peter the Apostle Church, south of Fleming, CO. Soon after, they moved to Hagerman, NM, where Bob's family resided. There they started their family with the birth of two children. Unfortunately, they lost their first son to cancer in 1948, and returned to Colorado, settling just north of Stoneham. They grew wheat and raised a small herd of cattle. In mid-July of 1953, the growing family moved to a small farm on Derby Hill in Loveland. Rosemary and Bob raised their family of 11 on the self-sustaining farm, growing additional livestock and crops. She had great strength and talent in growing and preserving the harvests of large gardens and orchards. Rosemary was active in promoting her children's projects at St John's Catholic School, 4-H, and county and state fairs. Rosemary herself won a grand champion ribbon for her Sour Cream Chocolate cupcakes at one of the state fairs. She also lead family fundraisers such as growing and selling cucumbers, picking cherries, etc. Her cinnamon rolls, breads and soaps were famous. She also loved horses, art, reading, auction sales, and restoring antiques. Rosemary also found time to support her church and community. She was a member of St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, serving the church and school in many ways. She served as president of the Altar and Rosary Society as it transitioned into the Council of Catholic Women (CCW); Legion of Mary; a long-standing member of the Secular Franciscan Order (SFO); and acted as a Eucharist Minister. She held a special love in her heart for the Blessed Mother and orchestrated funds for the purchase and installation of the statue which is still standing in front of St John Church today. She volunteered in the community as an election judge, civil defense instructor and at Hospice of Larimer County, and Meals On Wheels. She also was a part-time cook at Good Samaritan Village when it opened. Rosemary is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bob; her son, John; her daughter, Linda; great-grandson, Chance Boyd; four sisters, Bernadette Hubersberger, Stella Olick, Madonna and Elizabeth Feik; brother, Bruno Feik; sister-in-law, Pauline Allbright; brothers-in-law, William Hubersberger and Walter Olick. She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Feik; eight children and their spouses: Annette Durham, Marylyn Boyd, Richard (Dorothy) Cumpsten, Shirley Cumpsten, David (Diane) Cumpsten, Cynthia (James) Wambolt, Donald (Debra) Cumpsten and Irene Cumpsten; 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loveland on Friday, May 31 at 10am. The Secular Franciscans will recite the Crown Rosary and prayers at 9:30, prior to the service. A private inurnment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities in care of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1730 W 12th Street, Loveland, CO, 80537 or Front Range Hospice, 3770 Puritan Way, Frederick, CO, 80516. The family would like to thank Dr Peter Smith, Front Range Hospice, Good Samaritan Services at Home, and several private care givers for the exceptional care of Rosemary. A final note from Rosemary- I would like to say goodbye to all! I love you and am thankful. May God sustain you and bring you to heaven. God is good and I am anticipating seeing Him face to face. Farewell, my beloved family and friends. Thank you for all you have done for me. Forgive me if I have offended you. May God bless you and give you grace to do His Holy will and attain Heaven. Yours in Christ! Mom, Sister, Grandma, Great-Grandma, and Friend
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 12, 2019