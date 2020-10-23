Roxana "Roxie" Jean Bradney, 81, passed away October 19, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born on April 11, 1939, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Walter and Edna Carter. She grew up and attended High School in Osseo, Wisconsin. Roxie moved to Colorado in 1964 where she met Charles Bradney, and they were married April 16, 1966 and settled in Berthoud, Colorado where they lived for thirty-six years. They had an amazing fifty-four years together in which they traveled all over the world, including her cherished country of Norway and approximately sixteen cruises, one being an "around the world cruise". They enjoyed many years with friends traveling in their RV and she loved to visit her home state of Wisconsin and traveled there to visit family and friends often. Roxie was a homemaker while raising her children and became a travel agent later in life; she worked for Jacoby Travel in Loveland, Colorado for many years. She was involved in many organizations and her church throughout the years. She loved to sew, knit and crochet in her spare time, making many quilts and knitting blankets for her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edna Carter. Roxie is survived by her husband, Charles Bradney of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Mary Ellen Henkelman of Rothschild, Wisconsin; son, Robert Bradney (Stacey) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter, Suzanne (Jesse) Lopez of Mission, Texas; stepdaughter, Lisa (Bob) Aldridge of Clinton, Missouri; stepson, Charles (Tonya) Engel of Green Forest, Arkansas; as well as her beloved eighteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren. She had a peaceful spirit, full of love for her family and will be remembered for her kind and caring personality. Roxie will be deeply missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation, 6:00PM-8:00PM, Friday, October 23, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909. The visitation will be streamed live, the link to watch the visitation is located on Roxie's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services website, tsfs.co Attendees will be capped at 75 people, social distancing guidelines apply and masks/facial coverings are required. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, as the family would like everyone to stay safe during this uncertain time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store